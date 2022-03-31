STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin meets PM; seeks Centre's nod for providing humanitarian aid to Lankan Tamils

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

Chief Minister M K Stalin (File Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.

Stalin gave a detailed memorandum on various issues, including those related to the economic crisis in the island nation, during his meeting with Modi. Earlier in the morning, he also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Parliament.

Welcoming Stalin to Delhi, Gandhi went to meet him in the DMK office in Parliament and said she came to say 'Vanakkam' to him and will meet him again during his party office inauguration in the national capital on April 2.

Stalin greeted her with a shawl. Stalin is on a three-day visit to the national capital and is scheduled to meet several top leaders.

DMK is inaugurating its party office in the national capital on April 2 and has invited leaders from various parties including the BJP and the Congress, the party MP Kanimozhi said.

