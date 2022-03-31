Stalin takes up plight of Lankan Tamils amid economic crisis, seeks Centre's nod to send aid

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday took up the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils, who are facing difficulties owing to the prevailing economic crisis in the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the permission of the Union government to send essential commodities and life-saving medicines to them.

The meeting with Prime Minister took place at the latter's chamber in the Parliament complex and lasted for 30 minutes. Ahead of this meeting, the Chief Minister met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

"The Tamil Nadu government is willing to provide essential commodities and life-saving medicines to the Tamils living in northern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka and Colombo as well as those working in the plantation sector who are reeling under a severe food crisis as a life-saving measure and help the Sri Lankan Tamils, especially the vulnerable group of women and children. It is requested to accord necessary permission to undertake this benevolent activity," the Chief Minister said in the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said due to the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, many Lankan Tamils are fleeing and coming to Tamil Nadu by sea. "Recently, 16 people (three men, five women, seven children and a four-month-old baby) have reached Tamil Nadu shores. They have embarked on a perilous journey due to unaffordable essential commodities in Sri Lanka. At present they are given shelter at the permanent transit camp in Mandapam, Ramanathapuram district for Sri Lankan Tamils," he added.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Home Ministry to advise the Lankan government to ensure equal political and civil rights for the Eelam Tamils.

He said a total of 3,04,269 Lankan Tamil refugees have come to Tamil Nadu after the eruption of ethnic violence in Sri Lanka in 1983, which resulted in a large influx of Sri Lankan Tamils.

As per data as of September 1, 2021, available with the Tamil Nadu government, 18,966 families consisting of 58,696 persons are staying in 108 rehabilitation camps (including two special camps at Trichy and Ramanathapuram) located in 29 districts in Tamil Nadu. In addition, 34,148 Lankan Tamils are staying outside the camps and registered with the local police station.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Jal Shakti not to give any clearance to Karnataka for the Mekedatu project or for any new reservoir project of Karnataka in the Cauvery basin, and advise the Cauvery Water Management Authority also not to give approval for the Mekedatu project and direct the government of Karnataka not to take up any new project construction activities in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka without the prior consent of the Tamil Nadu government.

Stalin reiterated the consistent stand of the Tamil Nadu government that a permanent solution to the vexatious problem faced by the state's fishermen would be possible only by restoring India’s sovereignty over Katchatheevu, thereby restoring their rights to fish in their traditional waters.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to provide at least 20 rakes for transport of 72,000 tonnes of coal per day from Talcher/IB valley to Paradip and Visakhapatnam port. Further, the Railway Department could be requested to allot an adequate quantum of coal rakes to realise the entire quantum of allotted linkage coal.

Further, Stalin urged the Prime Minister that the levy of cesses and surcharges must be reversed immediately and all such cesses and surcharges must be merged with the basic rate of tax so that the states receive their legitimate share of the revenue.

Referring to the difficulties faced by students due to NEET, the Chief Minister said the Tamil Nadu government should be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBS/BDS/AYUSH courses on the basis of Class XII marks alone.

The Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister's urgent intervention in the issues faced by students returning from Ukraine. He said the Prime Minister should direct the National Medical Commission and the relevant ministries to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted.

Dropping the Neutrino Observatory Project in Tamil Nadu, resolving the issue of disposal of spent nuclear fuel at the Kudankulam nuclear power project and inclusion of Narikoravar/Kurivikkarar communities in the Scheduled Tribes List of Tamil Nadu are among the other issues taken up by the Chief Minister during his meeting with the Prime Minister.