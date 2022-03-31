Tenkasi: Teachers stuff kids in auto; probe ordered

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Tenkasi ordered an inquiry with the teachers and headmaster of a government-aided school in the district on Wednesday after video footage of a teacher loading about 25 schoolchildren in an autorickshaw went viral on social media. In the video, the teachers of the government-aided primary school in Avudaiyanur village, near Pavoorchatram, are seen overloading the autorickshaw with students aged between six and 10 years.

According to sources, “As the count of children getting admission declined in the recent years due to various reasons, the School Education Department was planning to transfer the surplus teachers to other government schools that lack adequate teachers. To escape from the transfer, the school administration, promising to arrange free transportation for students, convinced parents from Avudaiyanur and nearby villages to admit their children to their school.”

However, the school administration only arranged autorickshaws instead of a van or bus to ferry the students every day, sources further said, adding that the school staff also ignored a few parents’ verbal complaints against overloading the students in the autorickshaws. The video footage also shows a teacher attempting to prevent the cameraman from shooting the video.

Speaking to TNIE, CEO M Kabeer and Block Educational Officer (BEO) Muthulingam said an inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident, that the course of action would be decided based on the inquiry report. Meanwhile, the Pavoorchatram police booked autorickshaw driver Athiappan (38) for violating the Motor Vehicle Act, and seized the vehicle.

An official from the school education department said, “The State government brought in the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules in 2012 after many school vehicles met with accidents. However, most schools do not follow these rules.”