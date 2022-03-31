STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The arrests were made late on Wednesday, when the three fishermen, hailing from Pudukottai district, were fishing near Katchatheevu, a state Fisheries official said. One boat was also seized.

Published: 31st March 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESHWARAM: In yet another such instance this week, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested three Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made late on Wednesday, when the three fishermen, hailing from Pudukottai district, were fishing near Katchatheevu, a state Fisheries official said. One boat was also seized.

The incident comes barely two days after four fishermen were arrested by the Lankan navy and their boat impounded for alleged violation of the international maritime boundary.

Fishermen representatives expressed anguish over the latest incident involving the Lankan navy and wanted a permanent solution for the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fishermen Tamil Nadu Fishermen Sri Lanka Tamil Nadu Fishermen held
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp