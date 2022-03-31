Tiruchy Corporation to raise more awareness on availability of specialist doctors at UPHCs

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city Corporation is planning to give wide publicity on the availability of specialist doctors at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the city. At present, specialist doctors from private hospitals visit the centres on East Boulevard Road, Kattur, Subramaniyapuram, Woraiyur, and Edamalaipatti Pudur.

Though specialist doctors from various departments have been visiting the PHCs for the past two years in the evening, not many residents are aware of it.

Sources said senior health officials recently considered this matter and decided to give publicity on the availability of specialist doctors.

"At present, specialist doctors from various departments are providing their service from from 4 pm to 7 pm, Monday to Saturday. We are paying about `3,000 a day to these doctors. Though some residents are aware of it, we want more of them to utilise the services. So we have decided to take steps to publicise the visit of specialist doctors," a senior health officer said.

Some residents suggested that the Corporation consider using the announcement system in garbage collection vehicles to inform the public about such services.

"The Corporation had several times used the announcement system to inform people about medical camps. The same system can be used for this as well. They should mention as to specialists from which department are offering their services," MK Annamalai, a resident of Ponmalai, said.

At present, the city has 18 UPHCs and some residents suggested that the Corporation consider scheduling the visit of these doctors to other UPHCs, too. "This will help more residents to meet such doctors. It would also be of great help to senior citizens. The Corporation should also consider uploading the visiting schedule of each doctor on its website and other social media platforms," said S Bhaskar of Anna Nagar.