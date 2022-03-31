Ward committee chairpersons of five zones in Tiruchy city elected unopposed

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The newly-elected councillors on Wednesday elected the ward committee chairpersons of five zones and members of standing committees. The election of ward chairpersons was held in the morning and all the five chairpersons were elected unopposed. Chairperson-elect Andal Ramkumar (Zone-I), P Jayanirmala (Zone-II), M Mathivanan (Zone-III), T Durgadevi (Zone-IV) and Vijaylakshmi Kannan (Zone- V) said they would initially focus on improving basic amenities in their zone.

"I will ensure development in all streets and take steps to improve the existing facilities," said Andal Ramkumar.

Chairpersons of other zones said they are giving priority to bad roads and the slow pace of underground drainage works. "Initially, I will focus on improving the condition of the badly damaged roads as it is a major issue affecting residents. The slow pace of underground drainage works is also creating a lot of inconvenience to road users. We will take steps to speed up the works," said Mathivanan .

After the election of ward committee chairpersons, councillors held another meeting in the afternoon and elected the members of various standing committees (accounts , public health, education, taxation-finance, and town planning committees). Officials said chairpersons of these standing committees will be elected on Thursday.

With ward committee chairpersons and standing committee members taking charge, residents said the councillors should take steps to sort out civic issues at the earliest. "Though most of the councillors assured us that garbage bins would be placed on streets, they are yet to implement it. We hope they soon take steps in this regard and also address other civic issues," said Vijay Kumar of Kattur.