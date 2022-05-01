STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
71,000 get booster shots in 28th Tamil Nadu mega vax drive; 13 more test positive at IIT-Madras

The health department vaccinated 12.25 lakh people during the 28th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held on Saturday. 

Published: 01st May 2022 05:35 AM

A girl getting vaccinated against Covid-19 during the mega vaccination drive at Pattalam in Chennai on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The health department vaccinated 12.25 lakh people during the 28th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held on Saturday.  According to data from the department, the State vaccinated a total of 12,25,325 people, of which 2,20,186 received the first dose and 9,33,932 the second dose, and 71,207 the booster dose (precautionary dose).

Officials of the State health department inspected a few vaccination camps in Chennai. After the 28th mega vaccination camp, 92.71% people aged above 18 received the first dose and 79.03% received the second dose of Covid-19. 

In the last 27 mega vaccination camps, the State vaccinated over 4 crore people. There will be no vaccination drive in the State on Sunday, a press release said. Meanwhile, 13 more people tested positive at IIT-M on Saturday; the cluster now has 141 active cases after discharge of 55 patients. Test positivity rate stands at 2.7%.

