‘Are BJP-ruled states faking power outages?’

By Express News Service

KARUR: “Are outages being artificially created in BJP-ruled States to buy power from private players? BJP State president Annamalai should clarify on this,” Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said in Karur on Saturday.

“We cannot say that there is no shortage of coal. Steps, however, are being taken to buy coal. Power supply in TN will be smooth in the upcoming days. The State has an additional 500 MW of electricity in reserve.”

There are power cuts in various States across the country and coal shortage issue is all over India. “There is a shortage of coal with private players too. Coal production has been affected in both government and private manufacturing centres across India. To cope with the summer, a tender has been issued for the supply of 3,000 MW on a short-term basis. We have coal only for the needs of the day and nothing in the reserve. The Electricity Board is functioning 24 hours a day to deal with the daily requirement.”

Talking about the BJP’s allegation, he said, “Annamalai said Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station, despite having enough coal for five days, had stopped power generation. The very same day we showed the media how much coal was left in the reserves. While criticising Tamil Nadu, Annamalai should also clarify whether outages are being artificially created in BJP-ruled States to benefit private players.”