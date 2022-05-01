Class 12 boy dies in Tamil Nadu after fight over caste thread

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 17-year-old Class 12 student, who was being treated at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, died around 2 am on Saturday due to injuries sustained during a fight between two groups of students over wearing caste threads five days ago.

According to police, a fight broke out between Selvasuriya and three of his friends, all caste Hindus, and three Class 11 students over wearing threads denoting caste identity at Pallakkal Podhukudi Higher Secondary School in Ambasamudram taluk of Tirunelveli district on Monday.

Selvasuriya, who sustained head injuries after being pelted with a stone, was admitted for treatment at the Tirunelveli GH. Six other students involved in the fight were given a warning and a case was registered on Tuesday (April 26) at the Pappakudi police station.

Ambasamudram DSP L Francis on Saturday told TNIE that three students will be produced before the Tirunelveli Juvenile Justice Board based on cases registered against them.

Police were deployed in Pappakudi area on Saturday to prevent untoward incidents. The victim’s family and some residents of Pappakudi staged protest demanding action. After police detained the three juveniles, Selvasuriya’s family agreed to receive his body.

Chief Education Officer Subhashini said two physical education teachers (PET) of the school, A Sheeba Backiya Mary and P Tamilselvam, were suspended on Saturday as they failed to monitor the students during recess. Collector V Vishnu said action has been initiated as per law and School Management Committee, once formed, will monitor such issues.

