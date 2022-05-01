STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 12 boy dies in Tamil Nadu after fight over caste thread

Selvasuriya, who sustained head injuries after being pelted with a stone, was admitted for treatment at the Tirunelveli GH.

Published: 01st May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  A 17-year-old Class 12 student, who was being treated at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, died around 2 am on Saturday due to injuries sustained during a fight between two groups of students over wearing caste threads five days ago.

According to police, a fight broke out between Selvasuriya and three of his friends, all caste Hindus, and three Class 11 students over wearing threads denoting caste identity at Pallakkal Podhukudi Higher Secondary School in Ambasamudram taluk of Tirunelveli district on Monday.

Selvasuriya, who sustained head injuries after being pelted with a stone, was admitted for treatment at the Tirunelveli GH. Six other students involved in the fight were given a warning and a case was registered on Tuesday (April 26) at the Pappakudi police station.

Ambasamudram DSP L Francis on Saturday told TNIE that three students will be produced before the Tirunelveli Juvenile Justice Board based on cases registered against them.

Victim’s kin demand action, stage protest

Police were deployed in Pappakudi area on Saturday to prevent untoward incidents. The victim’s family and some residents of Pappakudi staged protest demanding action. After police detained the three juveniles, Selvasuriya’s family agreed to receive his body.

Chief Education Officer Subhashini said two physical education teachers (PET) of the school, A Sheeba Backiya Mary and P Tamilselvam, were suspended on Saturday as they failed to monitor the students during recess. Collector V Vishnu said action has been initiated as per law and School Management Committee, once formed, will monitor such issues.

Police deployed
Selvasuriya, who sustained head injuries after being pelted with a stone, was admitted for treatment at Tirunelveli GH. Police were deployed in Pappakudi area on Saturday to prevent untoward incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp