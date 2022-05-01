STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK government stands for upliftment of workforce: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on 'Labour Day'

The main aim of the day is to create awareness about labour rights and to recognize the efforts of the working class.

Published: 01st May 2022 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Labour Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin underlined that the state government stands not only for extending greetings on Labour Day but also for the upliftment of the workforces.

Addressing an event in the capital city today morning, Stalin said, "DMK government stands not only for extending greetings on Labour Day but also stands for the upliftment of the labourers." The Chief Minister recalled some of the steps taken by the DMK government in order to promote the welfare of the people in the state.

"Remember, it is the DMK government that brought the use of bicycle rickshaws instead of hand-pulled rickshaws. Not only that, for the first time in India, the DMK government provided free electricity to farmers in the state," he said.

People across the world observe International Labour Day, also known as Worker's Day or May Day on May 1. The main aim of the day is to create awareness about labour rights and to recognize the efforts of the working class. International Worker's Day has its origins in the labour union movement.

