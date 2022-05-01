Electric fence killed cow near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu: Activists

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A cow was allegedly electrocuted after coming in contact with an electrified fence at a resort in Masinagudi near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in The Nilgiris district, animal activists alleged. They also claimed the resort staff had consumed the meat of small animals like spotted deer that died similarly earlier to avoid departmental action.

Sources said the electric hanging fence had been illegally set up at the patta land where the resort functions. While activists claimed it was due to electrocution, MTR Deputy Director P Arunkumar quoted the cow owner saying the animal was taken for treatment for a head injury to a local veterinarian, who confirmed the animal could not be saved.