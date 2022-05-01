Governor, CM Stalin, leaders extend May Day wishes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of various political parties on Saturday extended May Day greetings to workers in the State. “...This is the day to celebrate and to commemorate all working forces’ unique contributions to progress, prosperity, and well-being of our society,” the Governor said.

Extending his May Day greetings, the Chief Minister said the DMK government always fulfilled the demands of workers. Saying that his government is implementing various schemes for their welfare, Stalin recalled how former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi declared May 1 as a public holiday with pay.