Land availability key to draw investors to Union Territory: Suchitra Ella

Debjani Dutta

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Industrial investors are awaiting infrastructure, particularly land availability, to set up ventures in Puducherry, said Suchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region. She was addressing the media after attending the Southern Region Council meeting at Puducherry on Saturday.

Opining that the investors would respond as soon as they are granted land assistance, Suchitra said the UT government had written to the Centre seeking approval to provide the investors around 800 acres at Karasur, and is awaiting a reply. She added that the CII has put forth certain suggestions to make the industrial environment conducive for investments, and that inclusion of the UT in the ease of doing business index would also help in this regard.

The CII has requested the creation of a 'format' for easy and faster clearances from the government side, and the Chief Minister has responded positively to it, she said, adding that the CII will start a joint consultative forum to work closely with the government. The CM had an interaction with the CII members, and was keen on knowing what needs to be done for industrial development and for the employment and skill development of educated youth from the UT, the chairperson added.

The CM promised support to the industries, and around 60 CEOs of major companies who participated in the Southern Region Council meeting were impressed by his efforts to attract industries, Suchitra said.

The CII has advised the UT government to come up with a green policy, for the operation of electric vehicles. She said they had submitted recommendations to the government to frame the e-policy. She noted there were scopes in the proposal for a pharma city, which has been sent to the Centre, and in the UT's Research and Development sector at a time most businesses are going virtual.

Kamal Bali, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region and MD of Volvo Group; Dr S Sureender, Chairman, CII Puducherry and Director of Flavors India Pvt Ltd; A Joseph Rozario, Vice Chairman, CII Puducherry and Director of Metalscope India Pvt Ltd; and former CII President Amit Shah were present at the press conference.

‘65% of world’s Covid-19 vax supply is from India’

Almost 65% of the Covid-19 vaccine requirement in the world is met by India's supplies, said Suchitra, who is also the Co-founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited. According to her, India has been providing affordable vaccines at very competitive prices, giving a big advantage to countries, particularly in Latin America and Africa.

Urging adults to take the booster shots of the vaccine, she said the pandemic should not be a concern now as the country has immunised almost all people. The pharma industry is prepared to handle new strains and variants, she added.

Talking about more multinational companies establishing their base in India, Suchitra said the companies are looking to establish in countries where the market is large. Along with India, South America and Africa are their other destinations, she said, while expressing hope that by 2040, India should become a fully developed nation.