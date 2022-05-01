STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man crushed to death by temple car in Nagapattinam; CM hands over Rs 5 lakh solatium

Chief Minister MK Stalin, condoling Deepanraj's demise, announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister's public relief fund.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man here was crushed to death when the sapparam (temple car), whose movement he was trying to regulate during a festival procession, ran over him in the wee hours of Saturday. This comes hardly three days after the Thanjavur temple car incident that claimed 11 lives.

The deceased, P Deepanraj, was reportedly laying 'stop blocks' in front of the temple car wheel, which was taken out in a procession as part of the Chithirai festival at Uthirapasupatheeswarar temple in Tiruchenkattankudi, when the incident occurred.

According to sources, as part of the Chithirai festival that was underway in the village over the past few days, hundreds of devotees around 11.45 pm on Friday involved in carrying the temple deities around the locality in a car procession.  The procession, planned for about three hours, had over a dozen people, including Deepanraj, take up the role of laying ‘stop blocks’ in front of the chariot wheels to prevent it from swerving.

As the devotees were manoeuvring the temple car at a street corner some half an hour later, Deepanraj tried to correct its course by placing a ‘stop block’. He, however, fumbled in the act and came in the way of the car wheel, which then ran over him. Deepanraj sustained severe injuries in the incident, following
which the car procession was halted, sources added.

Onlookers and Deepanraj's relatives rushed him to the primary health care centre in Thirumarugal, from where he was referred to the government general hospital. Deepanraj, however, reportedly passed away on the way to hospital. Deepanraj’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy. The Thirukkannapuram police registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, condoling Deepanraj's demise, announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister's public relief fund. Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan handed over the cheque to Deeparajan's family in the presence of District Collector A Arun Thamburaj, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N Gowthaman and Nagapattinam MLA J Mohamed Shanavas.

Meanwhile, unlike the Kalimedu car procession, sources said that the temple event organisers at Tiruchenkattankudi took permission from the local police station in Thirukkannapuram as well as the panchayat union office in Thirumarugal for Friday's car procession.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Temple car Festival procession Deity Chariot wheel Death
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp