STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Power cut for two hours in my residence: Edappadi K Palaniswami

“Today (Saturday) morning, there was no power in my house for two hours from 6am to 8am. Such power cuts are happening across the State, affecting farming activities.

Published: 01st May 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami . ( File Photo)

Edappadi K Palaniswami . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Continuing his tirade against the DMK government over power cuts, former CM and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said there was power cut even at his house in Edappadi for two hours on Saturday. 

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a free tailoring centre for women set up on behalf of the AIADMK at Konganapuram in Salem, EPS said steps would be taken to open such free tailoring centres across the district on behalf of his party. 

“Today (Saturday) morning, there was no power in my house for two hours from 6am to 8am. Such power cuts are happening across the State, affecting farming activities. Weavers in Salem are hit due to these outages. This is happening due to coal shortage. We urge the government to procure adequate coal. During the AIADMK regime, we provided uninterrupted power supply”, Palaniswami said. 

“In its election manifesto, the DMK promised to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 a litre. But, prices were not reduced. When we raised the issue in the Assembly, the CM blamed the Union government. But the Centre has reduced the price and 25 states followed suit in reducing price. But in TN, only `3 was reduced for a litre of petrol. The DMK government must reduce price of diesel to check spike in prices of essential commodities,” EPS said. 

Answering questions related to criticism on appointment of R Elangovan (a confidante of Palaniswami) as Salem rural district AIADMK secretary, Palaniswami said AIADMK is a democratic party. Elangovan served as Salem east district secretary, district Amma Peravai secretary and chairman of State Apex Cooperative Bank while J Jayalalithaa was alive, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp