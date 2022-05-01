STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Racing against time to take Dravidian growth model to every part of State’

Speaking at events in Theni and Dindigul, he said only a few days are left for the DMK government to complete its one year.

Chief Minister MK Stalin conducting a surprise inspection at a fair-price shop in Arapadidevanpatti in Theni and interacting with people | special arrangement

By Express News Service

THENI/DINDIGUL:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday invoked poet Bharathidasan’s line Kadikaaram oodum mun oodu (run ahead of time) to declaim his ‘race against time’ to bring the Dravidian model of development to every corner of the State. 

Speaking at events in Theni and Dindigul, he said only a few days are left for the DMK government to complete its one year. It, however, already achieved more than what a government usually takes five or ten years to accomplish.

He wanted the State to be the best in every aspect, including women empowerment, social justice, ensure employment, etc. “It is not a goal that can be achieved alone but through collective efforts,” he said. 
In Theni, he inaugurated 40 projects valued at Rs 114.21 crore, laid foundation stones for 102 projects worth Rs 74.21 crore and handed over assistance to 10,427 beneficiaries. Later, he inaugurated 60 projects valued at Rs 40.45 crore, laid foundation stones for 285 projects worth Rs 206.54 crore and handed over assistance to 54,230 beneficiaries in Dindigul.

Talking about the election promises, he said, “I will not say that the DMK government implemented all the election promises. A mere percentage is pending; it will be done without delay.” Further he said he was keeping track of every project announced in the government and noting how beneficial it would be for the public. 

“Even BJP supported the government move to celebrate Karunanidhi’s birthday as a government function. But a few did not (without naming) and I don’t want to make use of the stage for politics,” he said.
Stalin listed out of the schemes that were implemented in the tenure, including 133 MoU to attract 64,000 crore investments that will ensure employment to two lakh youth.

Ministers I Periyasamy, KKSSR Ramachandran, R Chakrapani and others were present during the occasion. Later, Stalin inspected fair price shop in Arapadidevanpatti and interacted with the public there.

