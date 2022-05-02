STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.13 lakh students to write Class 10, 11, 12 public exams

At least 41,811 regular students will also write the Class 10 exam from 545 schools, 37,033 will write Class 11 exam, and 35,033 will write Class 12 exam from 350 schools.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 1,13,877 Class 10, 11, and 12 students will write public examinations for the current academic year in Coimbatore from May 5 to 31.

Speaking to TNIE, a district educational officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, "In Coimbatore district, nearly 500 differently-abled students will write the examination this year. We have appointed more than 250 scribes across the district to help them write exams. Nearly 100 differently-abled students with autism and dyslexia have been given an extra hour."

"Ninety-eight per cent of the examination works have been done by the district education department. As many as 10 nodal centers for question papers have been set up with police protection. we have also appointed 22 route officers to distribute question papers from the nodal centres to examination centres. Besides, we have formed more than 250 flying squads to inspect the students during the examination. Similarly, we have selected more than 1,800 hall supervisors for exam duty. Arrangements such as cleaning the classrooms and desk allotment etc, have been completed at 119 examination centres for Class 11, 12 and 153 centres for Class 10 in the district," he said.

At least 41,811 regular students will also write the Class 10 exam from 545 schools, 37,033 will write Class 11 exam, and 35,033 will write Class 12 exam from 350 schools. Nearly 1,700 private candidates will also write Class 10 exam and 800 private will write class 12 exam," he said.

