8 TN SC students hurt in school caste clash

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A caste clash among students that started as a war of words on toilet walls spiraled into a full-blown altercation at a government school in Cuddalore district on Saturday leaving at least eight SC students injured.

A few days back, a few caste Hindu Class 10 students of Government Higher Secondary School at Vellaikarai V Kattupalayam near Cuddalore town and some SC students of the same class quarrelled over casteist slur scribbled on bathroom walls. Teachers pacified and warned them not to indulge in such activities.

“But on Friday evening, a quarrel broke out between them outside the school and teachers and villagers had to intervene to stop it. On Saturday, a few parents of SC students filed a complaint with Thirupathiripuliyur police seeking protection for their children. Based on the complaint, a police team was deployed near the entrance of the school,” said a villager from Vellaikarai.

According to sources, around noon, a few caste Hindu boys created ruckus and started attacking SC students. As police rushed in, the attackers scaled over the school compound and escaped. Eight Class 10 SC students injured in the attack were taken to Cuddalore GH for treatment.

Based on their statement, the police filed a case against 13 caste Hindu students. SC students and parents blocked road in front of the school seeking action against the attackers. Cuddalore sub-division DSP Karigal Pari Shankar came to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Based on his assurance, the protest was withdrawn.

Speaking to TNIE, the DSP said, “We advised students not to get involved in such caste-based clashes. We have beefed up security near the school and the village as a precautionary measure.” As public examination is going on, police have not initiated any strong action against students considering their future.