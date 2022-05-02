Homage paid to Sanmar Group chairman N Sankar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: N Sankar, the chairman of Sanmar Group, had lived many lives in just one. From being an entrepreneur to being a patron of sports, cricket, and tennis in particular, and then to being a compassionate human, he had donned many hats in his life and was an inspiration to many, echoed eminent persons at a memorial organised at Taj Coromandel on Sunday to celebrate the life of Sankar, who had passed away on April 17 after a brief illness.

Speaking at the event, renowned cricketer Kapil Dev said, “There is no cricketer in India who has not been touched by his compassion. He inspired me a lot and was a role model for many. He was a hero like whom you aspire to become, but you can never be one.” Speaking at the event, N Kumar, the younger brother of Sankar, said he was like a father to him. “He was a pioneer in corporate governance, who ensured that the heritage of the institutions created by him lives beyond him.”

N Ram of The Hindu, said, “He was not a crony capitalist, and never sought anyone’s favour.” R Seshasayee, former executive vice-chairman of Ashok Leyland, spoke about Sankar’s generosity in giving donations for social causes.

Sankar had held the position of ASSOCHAM president, and as the chairman of Indo-US Joint Business Council, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Madras Management Association. Sankar had joined Chemplast on May 4, 1967 as a trainee where his late father KS Narayanan was a promoter and director. He was 26 when he began his entrepreneurial career.