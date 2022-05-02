STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homage paid to Sanmar Group chairman N Sankar

Speaking at the event, renowned cricketer Kapil Dev said, “There is no cricketer in India who has not been touched by his compassion.

Former cricketer Kapil Dev speaking at the memoriam function of N Sankar in Chennai. (Photo| EPS, DEBADATTA MALLICK)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  N Sankar, the chairman of Sanmar Group, had lived many lives in just one. From being an entrepreneur to being a patron of sports, cricket, and tennis in particular, and then to being a compassionate human, he had donned many hats in his life and was an inspiration to many, echoed eminent persons at a memorial organised at Taj Coromandel on Sunday to celebrate the life of Sankar, who had passed away on April 17 after a brief illness.

Speaking at the event, renowned cricketer Kapil Dev said, “There is no cricketer in India who has not been touched by his compassion. He inspired me a lot and was a role model for many. He was a hero like whom you aspire to become, but you can never be one.” Speaking at the event, N Kumar, the younger brother of Sankar, said he was like a father to him. “He was a pioneer in corporate governance, who ensured that the heritage of the institutions created by him lives beyond him.”

N Ram of The Hindu, said, “He was not a crony capitalist, and never sought anyone’s favour.” R Seshasayee, former executive vice-chairman of Ashok Leyland, spoke about Sankar’s generosity in giving donations for social causes.

Sankar had held the position of ASSOCHAM president, and as the chairman of Indo-US Joint Business Council, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Madras Management Association. Sankar had joined Chemplast on May 4, 1967 as a trainee where his late father KS Narayanan was a promoter and director. He was 26 when he began his entrepreneurial career.

