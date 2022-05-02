State taps wind, solar, shuts seven thermal units

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM: To conserve coal stock at thermal plants in Tamil Nadu, Tangedco has decided to stop operating a few of its thermal units during day time. Accordingly, three units in Mettur thermal plant and four units in the Thoothukudi plant were temporarily shut on Sunday.

The seven units have a combined capacity to generate (210X7) 1,470MW of power. Officials, however, said all the units would begin generating power on Monday morning as usual. Another unit with a generating capacity of 600MW at Mettur thermal plant-stage-II was being operated at 50% capacity, said sources.

A senior official said units have been shut to utilise renewable energy sources. The State-owned power utility got 2,222MW through wind power and 1,024 MW through solar power on Sunday. State’s power demand also dipped to 16,500MW due to continuous government holidays after the demand reached 17,563MW on Friday.

(With inputs from Jevin Selwyn Henry from Salem)