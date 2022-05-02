STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

State taps wind, solar, shuts seven thermal units

To conserve coal stock at thermal plants in Tamil Nadu, Tangedco has decided to stop operating a few of its thermal units during day time.

Published: 02nd May 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tangedco staff working on an electricity tower. ( File Photo)

Tangedco staff working on an electricity tower. ( File Photo)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM:  To conserve coal stock at thermal plants in Tamil Nadu, Tangedco has decided to stop operating a few of its thermal units during day time. Accordingly, three units in Mettur thermal plant and four units in the Thoothukudi plant were temporarily shut on Sunday.

The seven units have a combined capacity to generate (210X7) 1,470MW of power. Officials, however, said all the units would begin generating power on Monday morning as usual. Another unit with a generating capacity of 600MW at Mettur thermal plant-stage-II was being operated at 50% capacity, said sources.

A senior official said units have been shut to utilise renewable energy sources. The State-owned power utility got 2,222MW through wind power and 1,024 MW through solar power on Sunday. State’s power demand also dipped to 16,500MW due to continuous government holidays after the demand reached 17,563MW on Friday.

(With inputs from Jevin Selwyn Henry from Salem)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
conserve coal thermal plants Tangedco stop operating day time Mettur thermal plant renewable energy
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp