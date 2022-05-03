Cadres from various parties join DMK in CM’s presence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the DMK is not only working for the welfare of Tamils in the State but also Tamils in neighbouring Sri Lanka. At a function held at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, around 3,000 cadres and functionaries of various parties joined the DMK.

During the occasion, Stalin urged youth who had joined the party to get proper training on ideology of the party. Elaborating on welfare measures implemented by the incumbent government, he said, “We have achieved in the last one year what we would’ve achieved in 10-20 years. And we are going to do more in the coming days.”

Hockey team meets CM

On Monday, the Chief Minister also met and congratulated the Tamil Nadu senior hockey team at Anna Arivalayam, as they had won silver in the 12th Indian Men’s Hockey Tournament. DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu, deputy leader K Kanimozhi and others were present.