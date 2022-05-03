Coimbatore city corporation truck driver suspended for violating rules

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner suspended a dump truck driver and issued notice to a sanitary supervisor on Monday after the latter was found dumping waste collected from outside the corporation limits and private organisations in the Vellalore dump yard.

Contract labourer Karthick, was CCMC dump truck driver. He collected waste from beyond the corporation limits and bulk waste generators of private firms. He was dumping them in the Vellalore dump yard against the rules for several years. Karthick incurred several lakhs of rupees in fuel expenses to the CCMC for this and was suspended by the CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Monday.

The Commissioner issued an indictment (Charge memorandum) notice to the sanitary supervisor of wards 90 & 91, Sivakumar, and ordered an explanation within the next 15 days. Sources said the supervisor will be suspended with immediate effect if found guilty.