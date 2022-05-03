STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM thanks Jaishankar for accepting TN’s aid request

Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his gratitude to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for accepting Tamil Nadu’s request to help the people of Sri Lanka. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his gratitude to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for accepting Tamil Nadu’s request to help the people of Sri Lanka. In his letter on Sunday, the Union Minister had said the Sri Lankan government would be open to humanitarian support on a government-to-government basis.

“Further, the Lankan government, as well as Tamil leaders in Sri Lanka, are of the view that humanitarian gestures at a time like this needs to be inclusive. This may be reflected in the distribution of supplies. The matter could, therefore, be coordinated by our High Commission, supplementing the assistance already underway. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission in Sri Lanka will be happy to facilitate assistance on the proposed lines,” Jaishankar wrote. 

The Union minister further requested the Chief Minister to direct the TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre for the supply and distribution of humanitarian relief material to the island nation. The relief material will be shared with the Sri Lankan government to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances, Jaishankar said in the letter.

In his reply, Stalin expressed his gratitude to the Union minister for accepting the State’s request. He added, “I am sure this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help in improving the warmth and cordiality between the nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres.”

