DMK allies, activists pledge to obstruct mineral-laden trucks bound to Kerala  

MLA C Krishnamurali requested Assembly Speaker M Appavu to accept his calling attention motion to discuss illegal quarrying in Tenkasi district and mineral transportation to Kerala.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Functionaries of DMK allies and activists have passed a resolution to stage road blockades at Puliyarai Check Post and a few other places in this district to restrict the movement of mineral-laden trucks bound for Kerala from May 16 onwards.

The Congress and MDMK functionaries organised a meeting on Monday evening, which also saw the participation of office-bearers from Naam Tamilar Katchi, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, along with several social activists.

"Since the State government did not heed to the demands we raised during the protest at Pavoorchatram on April 25, we are going to obstruct mineral-laden trucks bound for Kerala across the district and stage a road blockade at the Puliyarai Check Post. We also urge the State government to cancel the licenses of quarries in Thiruvengadam, Andipatti near Alangulam, Therkumadathur and Perumpathu. Some of these quarries are run by Kerala natives," read the resolution.

During the meeting, former MLA K Raviarunan said several companies functioning in Punalur, Kottarakkara, Adoor and Kottayam in Kerala are crushing minerals in Tamil Nadu and selling them as m-sand across Kerala. "While the neighbouring State does not permit quarrying of their minerals, it is not right of the Tamil Nadu government to let them steal minerals from our State," he added.

Meanwhile, Kadayanallur AIADMK MLA C Krishnamurali requested Assembly Speaker M Appavu to accept his calling attention motion to discuss illegal quarrying in Tenkasi district and mineral transportation to Kerala, in the Assembly. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are among the MLAs who undersigned his request letter.

