STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Exporters announce strike after yarn prices rise by rupees 40 per kilogram

Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) president Raja N Shanmugam appealed to the Union government to ban cotton and yarn exports immediately till the time prices stabilize.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Garment exporters, who were expecting prices to reduce after the Union government cut duty on imports, suffered a rude shock as yarn price went up by rupees 40 per kilogram across all categories on Monday. To condemn the price hike, garment unit owners have announced a strike from May 16 to 21.  A resolution to this effect was passed by the federation of garment unit owners in which representatives of all associations and labour unions participated.

President of the federation of garment unit owners association MP Muthurathinam said, “Mills increased prices by `50 per kilogram in  November last as a result of which all kinds of yarn was sold at `350 per kilogram. The Union government removed import duty and we were expecting the prices to fall. But mills have increased price by more than `40 which is a shocker.”

Mohan Shankar, proprietor of AK fashion garments,  said, “Most of the garment units in Tiruppur belong to the MSME sector. They are dependent on other units for processing such as dyeing, printing, knitting, and embroidery. But if the price of the yarn increases it directly affects all segments of the industry. Besides, business deals are made based on the price of yarn. If the price increases every month, it will be difficult to renegotiate with foreign buyers. This erodes the profit margin for exporters.”

Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) president Raja N Shanmugam appealed to the Union government to ban cotton and yarn exports immediately till the time prices stabilize.

Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TNSMA) - Special Adviser Dr K  Venkatachalam said, “Cotton is hoarded by traders in North India which is creating scarcity. So, mills are increasing prices. The removal of import duty seems to have had no effect on the traders. When the union government announced the duty cut, there was an immediate change in cotton candy price, it dropped to `96,000 and stabilized at Rs 98,000 for some days. But, the minute the cotton availability started to reduce, the price of candy began to rise. The current price of cotton candy  is around `1,02,000.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prices Garment exporters yarn price kilogram
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp