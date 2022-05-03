STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayat V-P held for attacking Dy BDO

Published: 03rd May 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A village panchayat vice president was arrested on Monday for attacking a deputy block development officer (BDO) during a gram sabha meeting near Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore.

According to a local source, the Kandamangalam Panchayat gram sabha meeting was held on Sunday. Panchayat president Sivakasi Kaliamurthi, vice president K Saranya, revenue department officials including panchayat union zonal deputy BDO T Ravichandran, and villagers were present.

During the discussion, Saranya began arguing with the deputy BDO and attacked him with her shoe. Officials rescued Ravichandran from the spot. On information, police personnel-- under Sethiyathope sub-division DSP R Sundaram--launched an inquiry. 

The first phase of the probe revealed that president Sivkasi and vice president Saranya had an earlier dispute regarding developmental works. As the deputy BDO had been supporting Sivakasi’s side of the argument, Saranya had attacked him, said police.

The villagers and Sivakasi’s supporters attempted to stage a protest, demanding the arrest of Saranya. Police were deployed at the village and pacified the protesters. On Monday, a case was filed against Saranya based on a complaint received from deputy BDO Ravichandran. The Kandamangalam panchayat vice president was arrested. 

