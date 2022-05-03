STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN CM appeals for donations to help Lankan people, DMK pledges Rs 1 crore

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government would soon be sending 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tons of milk powder and life saving drugs in the first phase to the neighbouring country.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the people to donate to the Tamil Nadu government to buy essentials such as food and ship it to Sri Lanka to help its people, who are battling the impact of a battered economy.

Stalin, who is also the president of the ruling DMK announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from his party to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to support the island nation's people.

Top AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam had days ago said that he would contribute Rs 50 lakh in his personal capacity to help the Lankan people.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government would soon be sending 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tons of milk powder and life saving drugs in the first phase to the neighbouring country.

He recalled that the Centre has given its approval for the state's humanitarian initiative.

"This is the time to render whatever assistance that is possible to the beleaguered people," he said in his appeal and requested donations to help the Sri Lankan people.

The Chief Minister informed that the donations received would be used to procure essentials like food and these would be sent to Sri Lanka.

People may visit https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in.cmprf/cmprf.html for making donations and it could be sent to Indian Overseas Bank's Secretariat Branch in Chennai (SB account no.117201000000070 / IFSC IOBA0001172 and CMPRF-Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund PAN No is AAAGC0038F).

Donors could make payments through Google Pay and by using other options like by way of sending a cheque or demand draft.

It should be sent to the Joint Secretary to Government & Treasurer, Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Finance (CMPRF) Department, Secretariat, Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Lanka crisis Tamil Nadu MK Stalin DMK
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp