Avoid venturing out at noon, advises Vellore Collector

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As Vellore witnesses soaring temperatures, children elderly people, and patients are advised not to venture out between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm, said Collector P Kumaravel Pandian. This is part of an advisory--issued on Tuesday--on how to keep oneself safe from the heat after mercury levels crossed 102 degree Fahrenheit over the last few days.

On May 1, the district recorded 108.1 degrees Fahrenheit, which is so far the highest temperature this year. With 'Kathiriveyil' starting today (May 4), the temperature is set to rise, bringing with it hot days.

In a press release, the Collector said, people must carry water bottles, umbrellas, and caps to protect themselves from the sweltering heat. Consume fruits with high water content, buttermilk, water and tender coconut regularly to keep onself hydrated and wear cotton clothes and avoid artificial flavoured drinks, the advisory added.

Domestic animals must be kept in shade and fed food and water regularly, Pandian instructed residents. If someone falls unconscious, they should be moved away from the open sun and put in a shade, splash water on their faces, and give them some water to drink and shift to a hospital, he added.

It may be noted that Vellore recorded 104.5, 106.3, and 108 degrees Fahrenheit on April 28,29, and 30 respectively, according to district administration data.