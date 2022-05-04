STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Avoid venturing out at noon, advises Vellore Collector

In a press release, the Collector said, people must carry water bottles, umbrellas, and caps to protect themselves from the sweltering heat.

Published: 04th May 2022 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As Vellore witnesses soaring temperatures, children elderly people, and patients are advised not to venture out between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm, said Collector P Kumaravel Pandian. This is part of an advisory--issued on Tuesday--on how to keep oneself safe from the heat after mercury levels crossed 102 degree Fahrenheit over the last few days.

On May 1, the district recorded 108.1 degrees Fahrenheit, which is so far the highest temperature this year. With 'Kathiriveyil' starting today (May 4), the temperature is set to rise, bringing with it hot days.

In a press release, the Collector said, people must carry water bottles, umbrellas, and caps to protect themselves from the sweltering heat. Consume fruits with high water content, buttermilk, water and tender coconut regularly to keep onself hydrated and wear cotton clothes and avoid artificial flavoured drinks, the advisory added.

Domestic animals must be kept in shade and fed food and water regularly, Pandian instructed residents. If someone falls unconscious, they should be moved away from the open sun and put in a shade, splash water on their faces, and give them some water to drink and shift to a hospital, he added.

It may be noted that Vellore recorded 104.5, 106.3, and 108 degrees Fahrenheit on April 28,29, and 30 respectively, according to district administration data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
soaring temperatures advisory mercury levels Kathiriveyil umbrellas bottles
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp