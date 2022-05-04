Bengaluru's Pothole Raja to help fix bad roads in Coimbatore city

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has roped in a Bengaluru-based company to carry out patch work on roads in the city.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) had recently invited the public to complain about bad roads through the WhatsApp number 8147684653, along with location details and photos.

Speaking to TNIE, deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said CCMC received around 2,000 complaints about potholes and bad roads and they are being verified. "Assistant executive engineers, joint executive engineers and other officials have been assigned to segregate the roads zone-wise and told to prepare a detailed estimation report for carrying out patchworks. Bengaluru-based company - Pothole Raja - will start the work once the officials finish preparing the estimate. The work is likely to begin in two weeks," she added.

Sources said Pothole Raja had carried out patchwork on a few roads on a pilot basis and CCMC officials were testing the quality.

