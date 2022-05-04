BJP says Bible distributed in Salem GH, dean denies

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised complaints against the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem alleging that unidentified persons were distributing Bible to patients. But the hospital administration has denied the charges.

In a social media post, BJP's Salem unit claimed that unidentified persons visited many wards at the hospital on May 1 (Sunday) and distributed copies of the Bible to patients. According to the post, the patients were also asked to pray using it to end their suffering.

BJP west district observer RP Gopinath said, "This is not the first such incident in the hospital. In 2017, a similar incident took place and we had warned of protest. No such incidents were reported after that, till now. We took the issue to the Hospital Dean's attention and she has promised to order an inquiry. We urge police and State government to take the issue seriously and avoid similar incidents," Gopinath added.

GMKMCH Dean Dr Valli Sathyamoorthy said, "BJP functionaries notified me of the issue. We will monitor all wards strictly as there is no place for religious activities on the hospital premises."