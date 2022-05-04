STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP says Bible distributed in Salem GH, dean denies

In a social media post, BJP's Salem unit claimed that unidentified persons visited many wards at the hospital on May 1 (Sunday) and distributed copies of the Bible to patients.

Published: 04th May 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

GMKMCH, Salem. ( Photo | Facebook/salem meme)

GMKMCH, Salem. ( Photo | Facebook/salem meme)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised complaints against the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem alleging that unidentified persons were distributing Bible to patients. But the hospital administration has denied the charges.

In a social media post, BJP's Salem unit claimed that unidentified persons visited many wards at the hospital on May 1 (Sunday) and distributed copies of the Bible to patients. According to the post, the patients were also asked to pray using it to end their suffering.

BJP west district observer RP Gopinath said, "This is not the first such incident in the hospital. In 2017, a similar incident took place and we had warned of protest. No such incidents were reported after that, till now. We took the issue to the Hospital Dean's attention and she has promised to order an inquiry. We urge police and State government to take the issue seriously and avoid similar incidents," Gopinath added.

GMKMCH Dean Dr Valli Sathyamoorthy said, "BJP functionaries notified me of the issue. We will monitor all wards strictly as there is no place for religious activities on the hospital premises."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party Bible GMKMCH distributing
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp