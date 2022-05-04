STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charak Shapath vs Hippocratic Oath: Colleges were told to stick to procedures, says DME

Former MCC Dean Dr A Rathinavel and Vice-Principal Dr V Dhanalakshmi also deposed before the officials.

The team of officials meeting Madurai Medical College administrators | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI/CHENNAI: Commencing departmental inquiry into the ‘Charak shapath’ row, a team of officials headed by Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu met Madurai Medical College (MCC) administrators and student council members on Tuesday. Former MCC Dean Dr A Rathinavel and Vice-Principal Dr V Dhanalakshmi also deposed before the officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Narayana Babu said he would initiate action against all the institutions that administered the ‘Charak shapath’ to students instead of the conventional Hippocratic Oath. “We will submit our report to the State government through the health secretary. The government would take the final call on the action. Students from MCC told us that they accidentally chose the ‘Charak shapath’,” he said

“Though the National Medical Commission had issued a circular urging medical colleges to use ‘Charak shapath’ in white coat ceremonies, the commission had not insisted on it. Also, the health secretary had instructed college deans to obtain clarifications on such circulars in February. I had also issued instructions in February asking colleges not to deviate from usual procedures. Hereafter, the medical colleges will only be administering the Hippocratic Oath to students.”

Meanwhile AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam asked the State government to reinstate Dr A Rathinavel and issue guidelines for taking the oath.

