Coimbatore police to record experience to improve policing

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police have started documenting important incidents, along with the way they handled the situation, which would often go without reporting. This includes situations related to law and order, crime prevention and security arrangements. A team of officials is documenting the details of the events that happened in the last four months.

Through various incidents such as protests take place, only a few are registered as cases and are taken to court, which usually become documents. The remaining incidents are usually left without any documentation. Thus several incidents and the way officers dealt with them are likely to go unnoticed. If those are documented, it will help the police to analyze and tackle similar incidents in the future.

According to sources, finer details of an investigation will not be part of the documentation, and the outline is recorded. The current effort will reveal the planning, such as modus operandi of intelligence gathering, and execution, for events such as VIP security, preventing communal and caste-related issues.

Documenting such details will help officers who are posted new in the district understand the ground realities, sources added. "Police personnel get a lot of experience in maintaining law-and-order, crime prevention, traffic regulation, VIP bundobust, etc. The experiences from these duties will guide us in the future to prevent some flaws from occurring," said City police commissioner Pradip Kumar. Officers in Inspector rank have been told to compile the data of notable events.

"Officers should share data about the law-and-order problems they encountered, difficulties faced in resolving them, obstacles dealt with while identifying suspects, and the steps taken to locate suspects. All of this will be documented. Upcoming police officers who access these files will be able to understand the events of the past and get the knowledge on better policing. It will be like an institutional memory and will also be of great help in taking appropriate precautionary measures in the future," said Pradip Kumar.