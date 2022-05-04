STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government plans for 3 elevated corridors, 2 bypasses in Tiruchy: EV Velu

Published: 04th May 2022 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

The State government is planning to build three elevated corridors and two bypass roads in Tiruchy district, Minister for Public Works and Highways EV Velu said. He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing road projects in the district on Tuesday. Velu said tenders will be floated soon for the projects.

Speaking about contractors who allegedly take payments without work completion, he said, "Apart from being blacklisted, strict action will be taken against them. Internal audits will be conducted in the Highways Department, We suspended contractors in Karur in March, who indulged in corruption. A decision will be taken about service lanes along the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway within a
a month after consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin."

Velu also inspected the Tiruchy-Thanjavur highway stretch. According to sources, residents' welfare associations have also sought service lanes along the highway, while traders wanted an elevated corridor. Either way, the work will be executed by the NHAI, Velu said.

"Work to complete the road overbridge near the railway junction will begin soon. Construction of the bridge was suspended for the past few years due to the pending transfer of about 0.66 acres of land owned by the Ministry of Defence. The State Highways Department will acquire the land within a week and complete the work," Velu said.

He also said project reports are being prepared for building three elevated corridors between the head post office and the court roundabout, the Chatiram bus stand and railway station, and the Odathurai and Malachipuram. The possibilities for a new bridge across the Cauvery, which will connect Tiruchy and
Srirangam, is also under discussion, Velu said. The current bridge is under repair.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Collector S Sivarasu and other officials were present.

