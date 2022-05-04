STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life sentence to man for killing wife upheld

He killed wife Deivanai by stabbing her six times before dragging her for a short distance after she refused to give him Rs 50 to buy alcohol.

Published: 04th May 2022 05:38 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the order of a district court awarding life imprisonment to a man for murdering his wife after she refused him money to purchase liquor. Justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran dismissed an appeal filed by the convict, Muthan aka Muthusamy of Muruganpathi at Muthugoundanur in Coimbatore.

The Kinathukadavu police registered a case under sections 302 and 309 of the IPC for murder and attempting to kill self. The case was tried at the First Additional District and Sessions Court of Coimbatore.

In 2010, Muthusamy was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 2,000 for murder and one year imprisonment for attempt to kill self. He, however, moved the high court challenging the order. The division bench found that the convict suspected his wife of infidelity and that it was one of the motives to murder her. It negated his counsel’s contention that the incident was the fallout of a sudden provocation by saying that the evidence does not show there was such a provocation.

On the other hand, he stabbed her six times on her vital parts, particularly in the chest and abdomen, the judges said. “In view of the above discussions, we do not find any reason to interfere with the impugned judgment,” they said in the order.

