STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

 Residents welcome ex-army man in Kallakurichi 

This celebration is courtesy of the ex-servicemen association. Formed in January this year, the guild aims to encourage youngsters to join the army.

Published: 04th May 2022 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

The residents of Kozhundirampattu village had organised a procession in honour of the retired army man who returned on Monday after 19 years of service. (Photo | EPS)

The residents of Kozhundirampattu village had organised a procession in honour of the retired army man who returned on Monday after 19 years of service. (Photo | EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Havildar A Ezhumalai (40) was in for a rousing welcome as he stepped off his train at Kallakurichi district. The residents of Kozhundirampattu village had organised a procession in honour of the retired army man who returned on Monday after 19 years of service. He had served short stints at Jammu, Srinagar and Delhi and his last stint was in Ahmednagar Maharashtra.

While Kozhundirampattu village has over 200 persons who have served in the forces -- which include the Army, CRPF and BSF, Ezhumalai is the first person to receive such a welcome. "Many people from our village have served in the Army, but this is the first time that the villagers gave such a grand welcome to a retired army man. My family felt really proud on seeing the grand welcome for me at the village,” Ezhumalai told TNIE.  

This celebration is courtesy the ex-servicemen association. Formed in January this year, the guild aims to encourage youngsters to join the army.  Association secretary K Joseph said, " In the past, retired army men and their families in our village were struggling and had doubts about what they should do next." So, we started the group to guide the retired personnel and also welcome the retired army men coming to the village in a grand way, he said adding that this will also encourage the young people to join the army.

“We are planning to include people who have retired after serving in BSF and CRPF in this association soon, as they are also facing similar issues,” Joseph said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Havildar A Ezhumalai Welcome Kallakurichi procession retired army man BSF CRPF
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp