STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: Pregnant woman, mother die after roof collapses 

A 21-year-old pregnant woman and her mother were killed after the roof of their house in Anna Nagar collapsed on them while they were asleep around 3am on Tuesday. 

Published: 04th May 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kaliammal

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A 21-year-old pregnant woman and her mother were killed after the roof of their house in Anna Nagar collapsed on them while they were asleep around 3am on Tuesday. 

The deceased were identified as Kathamma alias Karthiga, who was nine months pregnant, and her mother Kaliammal (47). Karthiga had celebrated her baby shower in Marthandampatti just a day earlier before coming to her parents’ home.

Karthiga’s father Muthuraman sustained minor injuries while Muthuraman’s mother Kandhammal (72) escaped unhurt as she had been sleeping in a temporary structure under an asbestos sheet.

The house measuring 8 x 12 square feet was at least 50 years old and the concrete roof was supported by wooden beams. Further probe is on.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pregnant woman death Thoothukudi
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp