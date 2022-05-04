Thoothukudi: Pregnant woman, mother die after roof collapses 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 21-year-old pregnant woman and her mother were killed after the roof of their house in Anna Nagar collapsed on them while they were asleep around 3am on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Kathamma alias Karthiga, who was nine months pregnant, and her mother Kaliammal (47). Karthiga had celebrated her baby shower in Marthandampatti just a day earlier before coming to her parents’ home.

Karthiga’s father Muthuraman sustained minor injuries while Muthuraman’s mother Kandhammal (72) escaped unhurt as she had been sleeping in a temporary structure under an asbestos sheet.

The house measuring 8 x 12 square feet was at least 50 years old and the concrete roof was supported by wooden beams. Further probe is on.

