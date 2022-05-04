STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two years on, Akshaya Tritiya adds sheen to jewellery sales   

People Buying gold on the auspicious day at TNagar in Chennai on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The jewellers were all smiles on Tuesday as it was after two years that they were witnessing sales on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. Though the occasion is the busiest day of the year for jewellers, the shops were remaining closed on the day in the last two years owing to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. On Tuesday, people started thronging the jewellery outlets from early morning to buy jewels, gold coins, silverware and other metal ornaments. 

Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore Jewellers Association President B Sabarinath said both the shop owners and customers were disappointed in the past two years as shops remained closed on the day.  
As of Tuesday, one gm of gold (22 carat) was sold for Rs 4,816 and one sovereign (22 carat) for Rs 38,528. Meanwhile, one gm of silver was sold for Rs 67.

Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, said gold-buying as a tradition has been an integral part of Akshaya Tritiya. “This, coupled with the ongoing wedding season, is expected to create a positive market sentiment,” he said. Vice President, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq at Titan Company Limited, Arun Narayan, said their outlets have witnessed a very good response from customers looking forward to celebrating Akshaya Tritiya after two years. 

Meanwhile, President of Madurai Jewellers and Bullion Merchant Association, G Dhakshina Moorthy, said people showed little interest in buying jewelleries this year. “The jewellers expected a good turnout this year but the people bought smaller jewels like nose rings. Moreover, the school reopening is just a month away. The people may want to save money in the post pandemic,” he felt. 

The 1,150 jewelleries under the association recorded 40 per cent less sales compared to the pre-Covid period.

(With inputs from Chennai and Madurai)

