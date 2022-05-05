STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre has assured to consider Chennai as Haj embarkation point, says Stalin

The CM thanked Union Minister for Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for the same. Stalin had earlier flagged the matter with Prime Minster Narendra Modi as well.

Published: 05th May 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Centre has assured that the city will be considered as an embarkation point for Haj pilgrimage from next year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The CM thanked Union Minister for Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for the same.

"Thank you Hon'ble Thiru Naqvi Mukhtar for your assurance that Chennai will be considered as an Embarkation point for Haj from 2023 onwards," Stalin said in a tweet.

"I request you to make sure that Chennai will be designated as the Embarkation point for Haj in future under any circumstances," he added.

Stalin had earlier flagged the matter with Prime Minster Narendra Modi as well as Naqvi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai haj MK Stalin Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp