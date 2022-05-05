Centre has assured to consider Chennai as Haj embarkation point, says Stalin

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Centre has assured that the city will be considered as an embarkation point for Haj pilgrimage from next year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The CM thanked Union Minister for Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for the same.

"Thank you Hon'ble Thiru Naqvi Mukhtar for your assurance that Chennai will be considered as an Embarkation point for Haj from 2023 onwards," Stalin said in a tweet.

"I request you to make sure that Chennai will be designated as the Embarkation point for Haj in future under any circumstances," he added.

Stalin had earlier flagged the matter with Prime Minster Narendra Modi as well as Naqvi.