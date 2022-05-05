STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MPs to contribute a month's salary towards Sri Lanka aid

"The DMK's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," a party release said.

Published: 05th May 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan university students shout slogans against government during a protest over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades outside the residence of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo.

Sri Lankan university students shout slogans against government during a protest over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades outside the residence of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo. (Photo |

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK members of Parliament will donate their one month's salary towards aid for the crisis-hit Sri Lanka, the party said on Thursday.

This follows an appeal from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, for donations to help the Lankan people, even as the party has already announced Rs one crore towards this purpose.

Stalin had on Tuesday appealed to the people to donate to the Tamil Nadu government to buy essentials such as food and ship it to Sri Lanka to help its people, who are battling the impact of a battered economy.

