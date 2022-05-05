Madras HC asks police to book constable for biker’s death in 2019

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madurai City to register a case against a police head constable, who was allegedly responsible for the death of a biker Vivekanandakumar in 2019.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan cited that as per eye-witness statements, when the man attempted to cross the police party in his two-wheeler in high speed, the constable had placed his lathi between the front tyre and light. This reportedly caused the man to lose control of the vehicle and fall.