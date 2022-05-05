Madras HC asks police to book constable for biker’s death in 2019
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madurai City to register a case against a police head constable,
Published: 05th May 2022 05:23 AM | Last Updated: 05th May 2022 05:23 AM | A+A A-
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madurai City to register a case against a police head constable, who was allegedly responsible for the death of a biker Vivekanandakumar in 2019.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan cited that as per eye-witness statements, when the man attempted to cross the police party in his two-wheeler in high speed, the constable had placed his lathi between the front tyre and light. This reportedly caused the man to lose control of the vehicle and fall.