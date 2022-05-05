STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain in a few TN districts till May 8

Monsoon rain

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few districts in Tamil Nadu may receive moderate to heavy rains till May 8, said the regional meteorological centre on Wednesday. A warning for heavy rains was issued for The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem for the next two days. A thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with a speed reaching 30-40 km/h is likely to occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas. 

For Chennai, the sky would be partly cloudy and the met department said the city may even receive light showers in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures, however, would continue to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively, which is normal in summer. 

The met department said regions such as Vellore, Tiruchy, and Tiruttani, which experience heatwave-like conditions, will continue to witness daytime temperatures of 2-3 degrees above the normal. Meanwhile, Agni Natchathiram days or Katiri Veyil, considered the hottest days of the year, commenced on Wednesday and it would end on May 28.

Tamil Nadu rains
