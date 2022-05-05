STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu inks pact with Google to aid government school students learn English easily

The Tamil Nadu government inked a Memorandum of Understanding with technology giant Google to facilitate easy English learning for state-run school students.

Published: 05th May 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Google (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding with technology giant Google to facilitate easy English learning for state-run school students.

The pact envisages use of an app 'Google Read Along' by government school students to read, understand, speak and write English easily, an official release here said.

The MoU between the School Education department and Google was signed at the Secretariat here.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, top government and Google officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Google Tamil Nadu Government Schools
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp