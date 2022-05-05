TN to get citizen-centric State portal

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre of Excellence in Emerging Technologies (CEET) is developing a new State portal ‘Know your Government’ and the existing State portal will be migrated to the new portal, according to Tamil Nadu information Technology Secretary Neeraj Mittal.

Mittal said that the current portal is fragmented. “We are trying to put everything in one place,” he said, adding that it will be a government-citizen-centric one. “We are taking urgent measures to roll out the new portal soon.”

The official also said the Information Technology department is developing the next generation integrated service delivery platform ‘E-sevai 2.0’ to replace the existing one and to develop a common digital payment solution to handle all consumer-to-government, government-to-government and government-to-consumer payments. This will provide transparency in payments related to government services.

Similarly, an android based mobile app similar to ‘Poshan Tracker’ under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) is being developed to capture the growth and nutrition data in anganwadis. The data collected will be used to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to predict malnutrition for children aged 0-5.

Similarly, the next version of face recognition attendance system (FRAS 2.0) using artificial intelligence or machine learning-based face recognition and attendance marking system is being developed using Android across the State and the first roll-out is planned for Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

The earlier version is being used by TNeGA, Tangedco and two organisations in Kanyakumari.

Meanwhile, the Data Purity Project initiated by the IT Department has helped in saving thousands of crores by validating data under various schemes. However, a proper figure can’t be given since it is an ongoing process, an IT Department official said.

Under this project, the family counts in Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), jewel loan waiver scheme beneficiary identification, comparing old age pension with death date, employee and pension data have been validated, according to an IT Department policy note released in the Assembly here on Wednesday.