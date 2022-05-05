STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virudhunagar: Man dies in fireworks unit blast

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 25-year-old man died in a blast at a private fireworks unit located in Kathalampatti village near Sattur on Wednesday. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

The deceased was identified as S Vignesh, a resident of Sundharakudumpanpatti. The blast occurred due to chemical friction while he was handling raw materials, said sources. Later, the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the village and doused the fire.

Vignesh’s body was sent to the Sattur Government Hospital for postmortem. The shed of the fireworks unit was completely destroyed in the blast. It may be noted that on April 20, a 22-year-old had died in a fireworks unit blast near Sivakasi.

