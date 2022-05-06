STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
71.6k students write Class 12 exam in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts

Arrangements were made at 121 examination centres in the district, with seven of them for private candidates.

Published: 06th May 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VILLIPURAM/KALLAKURICHI/CUDDALORE: In Villupuram district, 21,675 students — 11,943 boys and 11,639 girls — appeared for the Class 12 exams on Thursday. The exams were held in 96 centres across the district. Collector D Mohan inspected the exam centre at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School in Villupuram, and reviewed the arrangements.

Following the inspection, the Collector told reporters, “Scribes were permitted for 89 differently-abled students. While an extra one-hour grace time was given to 77 students, 47 students (who study Tamil medium) were given exemption from appearing in the English language exam in the district.” He said 4,923 officials and staff were involved in exam duties. Villupuram District Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha and education department officials were also present during the inspection.

In Kallakurichi district, 19,614 students — 9,625 boys and 9,989 girls — appeared for the exam which took place in 73 centres across the district. District Collector PN Sridhar inspected the exam centre at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kallakurichi.

In Cuddalore district, 30,978 students — 15,136 boys and 15,842 girls — and an additional 297 private candidates had applied for the exams. However, 913 students were absent for the first exam on Thursday, with a total of 30,362 appearing. Source added that eight flying squads were formed to inspect the exam centres. Meanwhile, District Collector K Balasubramaniam inspected various examination centres in Cuddalore town along with Chief Education Officer R Bhoobathy. Arrangements were made at 121 examination centres in the district, with seven of them for private candidates.

Comments

