Adi Dravidars, tribals to get 90 per cent subsidy for agri service power connections in Tamil Nadu: Minister

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will provide 90 per cent subsidy to 1,000 people belonging to the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities to obtain agriculture service electricity connections this financial year, state Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj told the Assembly on Friday.

These beneficiaries would be provided subsidy from Rs 2.25 lakh up to Rs 3.60 lakh to obtain the connections from the state power utility TANGEDCO on tatkal basis.

"The move will entail the state government an expenditure of Rs 23.37 crore," the minister said.

Winding up the debate on the demand for grants for her department in the Assembly, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj informed that the government had fulfilled 20 out of 23 announcements made during the previous budget session and steps were on to pass government orders for the remaining three announcements.

She said the government has proposed to create a project bank at a cost of Rs 1 crore by initiating a techno-economic survey in all the districts in Tamil Nadu to identify new ventures for entrepreneurs to take up.

Also, training on financial management, insurance and banking would be provided at a cost of Rs 50 lakh to college students and youth in order to enhance their employment opportunities, the minister said.

Enhancing the upper ceiling of the annual income to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2 lakh to help more number of beneficiaries to avail the economic development initiatives of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) was among the 33 announcements made by the minister.