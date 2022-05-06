Charak Shapath row: A Rathinavel returns as dean of Madurai Medical College

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Four days after Dr A Rathinavel was removed from the post of Madurai Medical College Dean, he assumed the office again on Thursday, and thanked everyone who extended him support.

Rathinavel was asked to step down after MBBS freshers at the institute were administered the ‘Charak Shapath’ instead of the conventional Hippocratic Oath. On Monday, the student council members met media and claimed responsibility for the incident.

“We had chosen the oath and the college administration had no role in it,” they had said. Next day, a team of officials led by Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu met with the college administrators and student council members. Based on the team’s inquiry report, the Health Department on Wednesday reinstated him with a warning that he should take decisions adhering to higher officials’ instructions.