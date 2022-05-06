STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children under five to get free travel on buses in TN

TNSTC

TNSTSC bus for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Transport SS Sivasankar announced in the Assembly that the age limit for children to be eligible for free rides in government buses will be increased from three to five. Further, to encourage passengers to travel in long-distance buses run by State transport corporations, a 10% discount will be provided to those who book tickets online. 

During his reply to the demands for grants for his department, the minister said talks over wage revision for State transport corporation employees has been slated on May 12. The meeting will address their grievances related to wage and other issues.

To generate additional revenue for transport corporations, measures will be taken to judiciously utilise the luggage space of State Express Transport Corporation buses to carry parcels and couriers. As part of efforts to offer more services online, the department will enable users to make changes in driving licence and transfer ownership of non-transport vehicles online. 

Also, amendments will be made in the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulations and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012 to fix cameras along with sensors in the front and rear side of school vehicles. 
Sivasankar also said to provide repair service to government vehicles, mobile workshops will be rolled out. An integrated grievance redressal cell will be established to address the grievances of passengers, the minister announced.

Tamil Nadu
