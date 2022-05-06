Class 12 Students forced to remove footwear outside examination centre

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After being forced to remove their footwear outside the examination centre, students who appeared for the class 12 public exam at Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Madurai had to walk a fair distance barefoot from the exam hall to outside the centre under the scorching sun on Thursday. This triggered an uproar on social media, and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also tweeted on the incident.

Later in the day, Madurai Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan clarified that students could leave their slippers outside the exam hall itself, and nobody should force them to remove footwear outside the centre. He has also sent instructions in this regard to all exam centre heads. Students from as many as six schools took the public exam at Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School.