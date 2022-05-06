Keeping TN in fine fettle at all times 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the DMK government took charge on May 7, 2021, the party’s jubilation was tempered by the grim reality of growing second wave driven by the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV2. The State reported a whopping 26,465 Covid-19 cases that day and every hospital, government or private, was facing a shortage of oxygen, beds, and even healthcare staff. Long queues of ambulances started to grow outside government hospitals — patients gasping for breath, caregivers desperate for a bed.

For Chief Minister MK Stalin controlling the coronavirus and preventing deaths was the top priority and, to its credit, the government hit the ground running. First, to tackle the sudden spike in demand for medical oxygen — a national phenomenon at the time the CM immediately instructed health officials to increase the supply of oxygen under the National plan and pull all stops to get the oxygen to the State, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan recalled.

“A team of officers was constituted to liaise with the Union government and oxygen was brought from other States by trains in coordination with Railways. Also, with the assistance of the Air Force, oxygen was brought from places like Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and others,” said Radhakrishnan. Oxygen was also mobilised from Maharashtra and Bokaro and even brought by sea via Vishakapatnam, he said.

Next, given the huge numbers of patients requiring hospitalisation and critical care, Covid Care Centres (CCCs) were rapidly expanded with oxygen concentrators, which helped, Radhakrishnan added. The CM also wanted the State to have its own Whole Genome Sequencing lab so that new variants could be spotted early and reliance on the National Institute of Virology for sequencing would reduce. “He also encouraged the Directorate of Public Health to carry out a State-wide sero-prevalence survey,” the Health Secretary said.

Further, the CM consistently modelled Covid-appropriate behaviour. “Constant appeals and campaigns on Covid-appropriate behaviour also contributed. Despite well-gained success, the CM continues to advocate for Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Radhakrishnan pointed out.

Another major achievement was in improving Covid vaccination coverage, including by motivating private hospitals to use their vaccine stock by paying for it through CSR. When the DMK came to power, 62,36,742 vaccine doses had been administered while as on May 5, 2022 10.85 crore doses (private and government) had been administered.

Among new initiatives of the government, the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme, which has reached 65,34,434 people, has been singled out for appreciation by experts. “Offering health services at the doorstep is a good concept,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health.

Kolandaswamy also lauded the government’s move to bring another six new medical colleges each in newly-formed districts. “However, the present government should also focus on controlling infectious diseases. It should also recruit more health inspectors now as there are only around 2,000. The Health Inspectors play an important role in controlling and preventing the infectious disease at the field level,” said Kolandaswamy.

The government’s success in fighting for 27% reservation for OBCs in the All India Quota of medical admissions, and also 50% in-service quota for government doctors in PG and Super Speciality medical courses is also notable, said Dr G R Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE). He also praised efforts in ramping up the supply of drugs, including Remdesivir and Amphotericin B, which were in huge demand during the second wave.

However, he rued the termination of the service of doctors, nurses and other health workers engaged for the pandemic. “The government should consider taking them back. Similarly, it should increase the salary of Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) sanitary workers. They have been working for over 10 years for a salary of Rs 1,500,” said Ravindranath.

Overview of 12 months

When the new government took charge on May 7, 2021, the total positive cases in a day was 26,465. The second wave reached its peak at 36,184 cases on May 20, 2021

Oxygen beds were increased by 8,200 (24% increase). ICU beds were increased by 703 (over 8% increase)

Over 23,000 oxygen concentrators and over 230 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) generators were additionally added

An Expert Committee meeting for third wave planning was planned much earlier than many other States and was convened on 3 June, 2021